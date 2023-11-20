ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A road construction project in Englewood will be causing drivers to potentially see delays in traffic.

Between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 and Tuesday, Nov. 21, drivers will notice construction crews on US 40 in Montgomery County. Crews will be repairing US 40 between State Route 48 and Fredrick Pike in Englewood.

The stretch of roadway being repaired is along the Englewood Dam, so traffic will be shifted to one lane.

If you are traveling around the area during the affected time, you should expect slowdowns or delays.