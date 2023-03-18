ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Commuters that travel through Englewood will soon be experiencing delays in a part of the city.

The Englewood Police Department says during the week of Monday, March 20 to Friday, March 24, drivers should expect to see delays when traveling on SR 48 at Wenger Road in Englewood. Crews will be in the area performing construction work for a waterline construction project.

People traveling in the area should expect to see delays and backups, since lane restrictions will be present when construction begins. The construction will be taking place just north of the Englewood intersection.

If you need to travel in the area during construction, drivers headed southbound on SR 48 are asked to take Taywood Road and Wenger Road. Those headed westbound on the Englewood Dam wanting to turn and head southbound should take Taywood Road to Wenger Road as well to get around the lane closures.

(Englewood Police Department)

Traffic on Wenger Road will be affected in a minimal way, the release says.