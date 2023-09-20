DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers traveling in Butler County may experience a road closed on Thursday.

According to the Butler County Engineer’s Office, Trenton Franklin Road between 5114 and 5158 will be closed in Madison Township on Thursday, Sept. 21. The Southwest Regional Water District will be on the road to conduct an emergency water main repair.

If you are traveling in the area, you should take a detour. You can travel southbound on Trenton Franklin Road and turn west on to State Route 122. The detour continues southbound on Elk Creek Road and eastbound on Howe Road.

Commuters headed northeast should use the detour route in reverse.

The road should be reopened by the end of day Thursday.