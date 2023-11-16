CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle crashed head-on into a semi-truck on Thursday evening.

According to Englewood Dispatch, several calls came in around 7 p.m. involving a head-on crash on eastbound I-70 near State Route 49. The vehicle was traveling west on eastbound I-70 when it struck the semi.

Medics were called to the scene but there are reportedly no injuries and no one was sent to the hospital.

Traffic has become backed up on eastbound I-70 as a result of this crash. The left lane is blocked, according to OHGO traffic cameras.