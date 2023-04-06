DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A road in Kettering will close for several days during the week of April 10, authorities said.

According to a release, East Dorothy Lane will be closed for several hours each day from April 10 through 14. On these days, the road will be closed from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. while crews work to install water services onto the new water main.

(City of Kettering)

Local residents will still have access to their driveways during this time, the release states.

Commuters are recommended to take a detour using Far Hills Avenue, East Stroop Road and Shroyer Road, the release says. Signs will be posted.