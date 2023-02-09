DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Engineer’s Office has announced an intersection in Miami Township will be seeing a new change.

Drivers that normally travel through the area of Farmington and Union roads in Miami Township will need to be cautious starting on Tuesday, February 14. Crews will be moving to change the intersection from a two-way stop to an all-way stop intersection.

The engineer’s office says advanced warning signs, new stop signs, overhead red flashing beacons and other sign changes will be installed to help commuters on the road traveling through the area.

A representative from the engineer’s office tells 2 NEWS the intersection will not be closed during the installation process. Drivers in the area are asked to proceed with caution and drive carefully through the area.