DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Heavy rains have hit the Miami Valley, and dangerous flooding is affecting traffic in Central Miami County.

The left lane of I-75 south in Troy has been shut down due to flooding, according to the ODOT traffic map. The lane has been closed to traffic beyond State Route 55 in the area of Troy and Ludlow Falls.

Drivers should be cautious at this time, as the traffic map also shows multiple collisions in the area.