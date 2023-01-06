Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Motorists in a part of south Dayton will have to find an alternate route, as a portion of a busy road is closing for construction.

Lamme Road from Alex Bell Road to Bushwick Drive is projected to be closed to drivers starting on Thursday, Jan. 19, for about nine months, according to the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office.

Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner tells 2 NEWS that while vehicular traffic will be prohibited in the construction area, pedestrian traffic will be allowed. Crews will be replacing the bridge over Holes Creek and replacing the traffic signal at the intersection of Alex Bell Road and Lamme Road, Gruner says.

The city of Moraine said in a social media post a detour route that drivers can use once at the intersection of Alex Bell Road and Lamme Road:

Head west on Alex Bell Road

Turn right on State Route 741

Turn right on Stroop Road

Turn right on Lamme Road

