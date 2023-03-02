DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers may see delays as crews prepare U.S. 35 and North Valley/Trebein Road for construction.

According to the release, drivers will see intermittent lane restrictions during the week. These lane closures will occur between the approximate times of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays. Traffic will be maintained at a minimum of one lane in each direction on U.S. 35 during this time. Flaggers will maintain traffic on North Valley/Trebein Road as needed.

Crews will be clearing trees and brush from these roads and the intersection in order to prepare for the upcoming interchange project.

