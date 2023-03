DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers are seeing delays on I-75 south after two cars collided on Friday, March 31.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, two cars collided on I-75 south near Dryden Road Friday morning. No one was injured in the crash, however, the right side of the road is currently blocked.

Traffic will continue to be restricted until the collision has been cleared.

At this time it is unknown what may have caused the crash. This incident remains under investigation.