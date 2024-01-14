DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple roads throughout the downtown area will be closed for AN MLK Day march.

The Dayton Police Department posted a traffic alert this weekend, announcing road closures ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. These roads will be closed to all vehicular traffic.

Road closures include:

W. Third Street from Paul Laurence Dunbar St. to Perry St.

Broadway from Second to Fourth St.

Edwin C. Moses from Riverview Ave. to Fourth St.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes on Monday, Jan. 15.

These roads will be closed due to the MLK Day march going on throughout the city of Dayton.

Learn more about MLK day events in the Miami Valley here.