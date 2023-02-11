DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police responded to a crash in Dayton on Saturday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, authorities were sent to the eastbound lanes on US-35 around 1 p.m.

When Dayton Police arrived on scene, they found two vehicles were involved in the crash and an ambulance was called following the crash.

The ODOT camera on US-35 at South Keowee Street showed the crash site. The Goodwill Auto Auction Tower Cam showed the backup on US-35 following the crash.

It is unknown the condition of the people involved in the crash and what may have caused the crash. The crash has since cleared and the roadway is back open to traffic without delays.