DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As rain and snow move through the Miami Valley during rush hour and into the evening, 2 NEWS has you covered on current traffic conditions across the area.

4 to 5 p.m.

4:05 p.m.: A crash has caused the ramp from I-75 southbound to US-35 eastbound to close in downtown Dayton. Southbound traffic is backed up to Old North Dayton.

4 p.m.: US-40 at Old National Road in Preble County is closed due to debris in the roadway