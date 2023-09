MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A construction project will be closing a Miami Township road for several days next week.

According to the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office, crews will be working to replace a culvert on Mad River Road beginning Monday, Oct. 2. The closure is expected to last for five days and may be dependent on weather.

Mad River Road will reportedly be closed between State Route 725 and Lois Circle at Southlea Drive.

Detours will be posted and can be seen in the image below.