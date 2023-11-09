GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Greene County road will be closed to all traffic next week for construction.

US 42 will be completely closed between Hickman and Charleston Mill roads, just north of Central State University. Due to a culvert replacement project, the road will be closed from Monday, Nov. 13 to Friday, Nov. 17.

All work is expected to take one week, weather permitting.

As a detour, drivers can take US-68, OH-343 and OH-72.

To find updates and more information, visit the Ohio Department of Transportation’s project page.