Culvert repairs will close SR 726 south of Shurley Road

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A culvert replacement project on SR 726 is scheduled to begin Monday, June 29, at 7 a.m. and will go for approximately 21 days.

The culvert is between US 40 and SR 722, and the route may be closed until Monday, July 20.

S.R. 726 will be closed just south of Shurley Road while contractors with the Ohio Department of Transportation replace the deteriorated pipe at the 6.58-mile marker.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.

