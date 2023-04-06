MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews extinguished a car on I-75 South Thursday morning.

According to ODOT traffic cameras, a vehicle was stopped on I-75 South at Dryden Road.

OHGO reported that the left two lanes were blocked on the southbound side and the left lane was blocked on the northbound side. ODOT cameras show that all lanes have reopened.

The Moraine Police Department reported that a vehicle was on fire, however, it has since been put out. No injuries have been reported.

