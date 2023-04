DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two crashes are delaying traffic on I-70 East at Airport Access Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP reported that the initial crash at I-70 East and Airport Access Road came in at 7:29 a.m. A second crash has since been reported.

One of the crashes reportedly involves a semi.

For a short period of time I-70 East was closed, however, it has since reopened. According to OHGO, the right lane is blocked in that area.

