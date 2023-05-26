DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two crashes at the I-70/I-75 interchange were causing delays and backups on Friday morning.

According to Huber Heights Dispatch, the first crash occurred around 7:50 a.m. on Friday. A vehicle reportedly rolled over and two people were taken to the hospital.

That crash happened at the end of the I-75 North ramp to I-70 East, however, authorities say it has since cleared.

At 8:23 a.m., Huber Heights Dispatch said that a three-vehicle crash happened on I-70 East under the Brown School Road bridge. There is no word on injuries at this time.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s traffic cameras show the lanes have since cleared and traffic is moving.