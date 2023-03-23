DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple crashes on I-75 southbound were causing delays and closures on Thursday morning.

Around 6:11 a.m., a crash involving a semi occurred near Benchwood Road on I-75 South, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. The left two lanes were blocked due to that crash, however, they have since reopened.

Near Wagner Ford Road, I-75 South was closed due to a crash sometime after the previous crash. All lanes have since reopened.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in either of these crashes at this time.

