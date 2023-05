DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are headed towards US 35 near downtown Dayton, you may want to reroute: A single-vehicle crash has closed a ramp, causing backups and delays.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS a vehicle overturned at the I-75 South ramp on US 35. Dayton Police were called to respond to the scene Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The ODOT camera displayed the scene of the crash at 2:04 p.m.

(ODOT Camera)

Heavy traffic through downtown Dayton can be seen on I-75 SB at Riverview Ave. in Dayton.

(ODOT Camera)