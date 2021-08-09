Crash that sent two to hospital causing traffic along I-70 W

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A two vehicle crash involving a dump truck has shutdown the right two lanes of westbound I-70 near Dayton International Airport Road, causing a back up spanning to Huber Heights.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that two people were taken to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The crash is currently being cleaned up by crews but no word on traffic will resume normal flow.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.