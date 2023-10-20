DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The ramp from northbound I-75 to I-675 is currently closed while crews clean up after a crash.

According to the Dayton Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, a car crash occurred on the ramp from northbound I-75 to I-675 around 1:50 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles.

There were no reported injuries, but the crash damaged 100 feet of guardrail and resulted in a diesel fuel spill.

The ramp will be closed while crews work to clean up the diesel spill.

The cause of the crash is unknown.