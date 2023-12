DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 NEWS is following a crash on I-75 near Carillon Blvd.

Authorities say that a car slammed into the guard rail.

There are several squad cars on the scene.

One person is reportedly being transported to the hospital.

OHGO.com reports that the right two lanes are closed on I-75 NB beyond Dryden Rd.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.