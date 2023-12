DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash has been reported in Riverside at the corner of Springfield Street and Old Harshman Road.

Two vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.

Riverside police and firefighters are on the scene. Officials on the scene said injuries are suspected, but no one was transported to the hospital.

Old Harshman Road is blocked off heading towards Springfield Street. It is advised to find an alternative route.

Wet roads were reportedly a factor in the crash.