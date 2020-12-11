1 taken to the hospital after crash on NB I-75 near I-675

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash in the northbound lanes of I-75 south of I-675 near Austin Boulevard has slowed traffic in the area.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS one car ran off the road just north of Austin Boulevard before the ramp to I-675. One person was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras showed emergency crews in the right lane and a traffic backup in the area.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will keep you updated when more information is available.