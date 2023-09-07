MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash during rush hour has caused heavy traffic for drivers headed north on I-75.

According to the Dayton Post of OSP, dispatchers received a call to respond at 3:18 p.m. When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered what appeared to be a two-vehicle crash.

A yellow car could be seen on the nearby ODOT camera in the grass.

OHGO

Traffic is heavy headed northbound on I-75, just past the Springboro-Franklin exit. The crash scene is appearing to be clearing up, but you may want to put extra time into your commute if you’re on I-75 near the Montgomery County line.