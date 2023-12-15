DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Traffic delays are expected while crews are on scene of a crash on southbound I-75.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a crash was reported on southbound I-75 near Needmore Road. Harrison Township crews responded to the scene around 10:45 a.m.

Injuries have been reported, with one person transported to the hospital. The severity of injuries is currently unknown.

OHGO traffic cameras show an approximate 15-minute delay while crews are on scene. The two right lanes of southbound I-75 are blocked past Wyse Road/Benchwood Road.