DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash in downtown Dayton is causing delays for some drivers headed southbound.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, authorities were called Wednesday at 5:22 p.m. to the southbound lanes of I-75 at W Third Street in Dayton. Dispatch confirmed to 2 NEWS that “several” vehicles were involved.

The ODOT camera at I-75 and W Riverview Avenue shows multiple lanes are closed. ODOT cameras show traffic is backed up just beyond Wagner Ford in Harrison Twp.

At this time, any injuries are unknown. First responders including medics are still on scene.