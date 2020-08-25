Crash on I-75 N has been cleared, traffic moving near Tipp City exit

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) confirmed an accident requiring CareFlight had shutdown I-75 northbound near mile marker 68 around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
OSP said that the road was cleared when 2 NEWS spoke with them at 7:37 a.m. The reason for CareFlight landing is still uncertain at this time.
This is an ongoing story and WDTN.com will update it when more information becomes available.
