DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash has caused some traffic delays for drivers traveling around the Indiana-Ohio border.

According to Wayne County (Ind.) Dispatch, crews responded to a crash on westbound I-70 Thursday at around 3:15 p.m. Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around the 155 mile marker.

The INDOT camera at I-70 and US 40 showed the backup around 6:20 p.m.

(INDOT Camera)

As of 6:25 p.m., the left lane of I-70 is the only lane in the portion of the interstate that is open to traffic. The right lane of the highway is closed. No current time has been announced for when the right lane will be opened.

OHGO is reporting a 31 minute delay, so if you are headed out towards the Indiana border from Ohio on I-70, you may want to take surface streets into Indiana to get around the backup.