FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash on westbound I-70 near the 46-mile marker has caused significant traffic Wednesday evening.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO cameras show traffic backed up for several miles on westbound I-70 by Snider Road.

2 NEWS has reached out to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, but they were unable to provide further information about the incident.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.