DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers traveling on the highway from Kettering to Centerville may be experiencing some traffic delays due to a crash.

OHGO is reporting drivers expecting delays of around 20 minutes as of 2:27 p.m. on Wednesday. A Centerville Police representative says a car struck a deer on I-675 in Centerville.

The ODOT camera at Wilmington Pike showed the backup at 2:12 p.m.

All lanes have reopened, but heavy traffic in the area is still being seen at 2:30 p.m.