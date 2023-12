DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash has been reported in Shelby County, closing SR-47 in both directions beyond Port Haven Drive.

According to Shelby County Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), a call was received from the county at 3:10 p.m. regarding a crash.

The number of injuries is currently unknown.

SR-47 is closed in both directions beyond Port Haven Drive. Motorists are advised to find a new route and to avoid the area.