DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lanes on a portion of US 35 in Greene County are closed after a crash.

According to the Xenia Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), two vehicles reportedly crashed at US 35 near Trebein Road in Xenia. Crews responded around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say all lanes going westbound in the area are closed. OHGO shows a 10-minute delay for drivers traveling in the area.

At this time, there is no word on any injuries from the crash.