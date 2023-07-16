DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash has caused a portion of I-75 to close in Miami County.

According to the Miami County Post of OSP, troopers were sent to the area of I-75 northbound near State Route 571 in Tipp City at 2:39 p.m. A truck with a trailer carrying skid steers was a vehicle involved in the crash, OSP told 2 NEWS.

ODOT Camera

OSP confirms to 2 NEWS that injuries have been reported. Viewers in the area report to 2 NEWS the crash is also impacting the southbound lanes of I-75.

If you are headed north or south on I-75 and have to pass through the Tipp City area, you might want to take side streets.