NB I-75 back open after brief closure at Main Street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash had the northbound lanes of I-75 at North Main Street closed Monday.

The crash happened around 7:15 am Monday on I-75. Police are rerouting traffic onto OH-4.

The northbound lanes were closed for less than an hour after a crash on the northbound side. Only minor injuries were reported.

2 NEW is working to learn more about this developing incident.

