Live Now
Judiciary hearing sets stage for Trump impeachment charges

NB I-75 back open after brief closure at Main Street

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: ODOT)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash had the northbound lanes of I-75 at North Main Street closed Monday.

The crash happened around 7:15 am Monday on I-75. Police are rerouting traffic onto OH-4.

The northbound lanes were closed for less than an hour after a crash on the northbound side. Only minor injuries were reported.

2 NEW is working to learn more about this developing incident.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS