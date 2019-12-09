NB I-75 back open after brief closure at Main Street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash had the northbound lanes of I-75 at North Main Street closed Monday.
The crash happened around 7:15 am Monday on I-75. Police are rerouting traffic onto OH-4.
The northbound lanes were closed for less than an hour after a crash on the northbound side. Only minor injuries were reported.
2 NEW is working to learn more about this developing incident.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- 5 dead, many more missing in eruption of New Zealand volcano
- WATCH LIVE: Judiciary hearing sets stage for Trump impeachment charges
- Family: Child dies after accident at SC Christmas Parade
- 2 in custody after stolen car found full of bullet holes, blood
- Sesame Street puppeteer Caroll Spinney dies at age 85