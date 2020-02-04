Breaking News
Crash closes NB I-675 in Fairborn
Traffic

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash has shut down the northbound lanes of I-675 and closed the right lane headed south near SR-235.

The crash happened just after 4 pm Tuesday. Fairborn police told 2 NEWS the northbound lanes of I-675 are completely closed and the left lane on the southbound is open but traffic is slow between SR-235 and SR-444.

There was no word at the time of this writing whether anyone was injured in the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com are working to learn more about this developing situation and we will update this post with more information as soon as it becomes available.

