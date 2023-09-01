MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Traffic is at a standstill after a crash in the northbound lanes of I-75 in Moraine.

According to OHGO, a multi-vehicle crash has closed lanes of I-75 northbound near the Central Avenue and South Dixie Hwy. overpass.

OHGO

Traffic headed northbound could be seen not moving around 4:10 p.m. Slowdowns are being reported to around the Miamisburg-Centerville area on I-75.

At this time, any injuries are currently unknown.

If you are headed northbound on I-75, you might consider rerouting and take side streets.