DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A five-vehicle crash has closed the northbound lanes of I-75 in Dayton.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, all northbound lanes are closed on the highway at I-75 at Stanley Avenue in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS first responders were called to a five-vehicle crash at 2:50 p.m.

(ODOT Camera)

HAZMAT was called to the scene to clean up the fuel spill.