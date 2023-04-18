DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were on the scene of a crash on US-35 East in Dayton Tuesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, four cars were involved in a crash in the eastbound lanes of US-35 near Keowee Street around 7:13 a.m. on Tuesday.

Dispatch reported that one car had a smoking engine.

OHGO was reporting that the left three lanes were blocked, however, Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras show that the lanes have since cleared and traffic is moving.

Dispatch reported that this incident followed a prior crash on US-35 East that involved a school bus.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story as new information is available.