HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Heading into Dayton this afternoon? You might run into some traffic as a crash is creating a backup on I-75 South.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO, the right two lanes of I-75 South near Wagner Ford Road are currently blocked due to a crash.

ODOT cameras show that police, fire and medic crews are currently on the scene.

A car appears to have gone off the highway and is turned in the wrong direction in the adjacent roadway. Another vehicle appears to be flipped on its side.

