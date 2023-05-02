DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash was causing delays on I-75 South on Tuesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a two-vehicle crash occurred near Needmore Road on I-75 South around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Dispatch reported that medics were responding to the scene and that at least one person was injured.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO was reporting that the right two lanes were blocked in the area. Traffic cameras are since showing that the lanes have cleared and that traffic is moving.

