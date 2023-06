VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Motorists heading northbound on I-75 in Vandalia may experience delays on Monday morning.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO, the left two lanes are blocked on I-75 North beyond Northwoods Boulevard due to a crash.

There is no word on how many vehicles are involved or if anyone is injured at this time.

