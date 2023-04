MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash on I-75 near Dryden Road in Moraine was causing delays on Thursday morning.

According to the Moraine Police Department, the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-75 around 7:50 a.m. on Thursday, April 20.

No injuries were reported, however, police said four cars were involved.

OHGO was reporting lane closures, however, the Moraine Police Department reported that the lanes have since cleared.