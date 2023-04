FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — An incident was causing delays on I-675 in Fairborn on Monday morning.

According to OHGO, the right lane of I-675 North was closed beyond Dayton Yellow Springs Road. Police reported that a car was on fire.

2 NEWS crews reported that there was a single vehicle at the scene.

At one point, the highway was shut down in that area, however, lanes have since opened.

There is no word on whether anyone was injured at this time.

