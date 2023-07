DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash on I-75 North was causing a significant backup Monday morning.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO, the right two lanes of I-75 North were blocked beyond State Route 4/Keowee Street.

ODOT cameras appeared to show a vehicle flipped on its side, however, the scene has since cleared.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.