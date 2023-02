DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving multiple vehicles has caused drivers to experience backups and delays Friday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Dayton Police responded to US 35 near Steve Whalen Blvd around 4:45 p.m.

OHGO shows a 15 minute delay for drivers headed westbound on US 35 towards downtown Dayton as of 5:35 p.m.

US-35 at Steve Whalen Blvd. (ODOT Camera)

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it is not known if anyone is injured as a result of the crash.