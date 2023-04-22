DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you were traveling north of Dayton on I-75, you may have been in traffic for a while on Saturday.

According to the Dayton Post of OSP, troopers were called to northbound I-75 near Benchwood Road in Vandalia around 1:18 p.m. The post says police, fire and EMS are all at the scene working to clear a crash.

It is not known at this time if anyone is injured.

Drivers in the area should know the left lane is currently closed. Backups of 20 minute delays have been reported by OHGO.

The backup could be seen at 2:05 p.m. on the ODOT camera.

(ODOT Camera at Benchwood Road)

The highway has since been cleared of the crash.