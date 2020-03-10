Crash blocks lanes of EB I-70 in Clayton, 2 hospitalized

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash involving several vehicles has some lanes blocked.

The crash happened just after 7:30 am in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Crestway Drive near SR-49. The crash involved “multiple vehicles including a semi,” according to dispatchers. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS at least one person had to be extracted from a vehicle. Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

